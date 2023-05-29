Mount Everest. A blue and yellow flag. UNITED24

For the Ukrainian mountaineering champion, Valentyn Sipavin, ascending Everest was a difficult feat. But he did it!

Despite the abnormal cold and a large amount of snow, the Ukrainian flag flew at an altitude of 8,848.86 meters.

“We dedicated this ascent to all Ukrainians, as well as the donors, partners and ambassadors of UNITED24. We want to show that, once again, nothing is impossible for those who have a common goal and fortitude.”

We will raffle this commemorative flag from the highest point of the world among the donors of UNITED24. Follow the news.



Thanks to Valentyn Sypavin and the team of brave climbers for this peak achievement!

https://u24.gov.ua/news/everest_u24

Like this: Like Loading...