“It’s bad here at all”: Russian military complains about the difficult situation in the positions. Interception

29.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Another Russian occupier, sent by the aggressor country to fight in Ukraine, complained that the Russian army at the front “not all is well,” as propagandists probably say. He said that Russian troops are suffering losses, and the defenders of Ukraine are densely covering them with fire.

The interception of the conversation between the occupier and his wife was published on the official Youtube channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, May 29. During the conversation, the Russian admitted that his “expectations” from the situation on the front line in Ukraine did not come true at all.

The invaders who were sent to “take Kyiv in three days” are blown up by mines, receive arrivals from mortars and drones and experience a very depressed psychological and moral state.

“I’m telling you as it is: there are no illusions here, nothing good in general. Ours, as I understand it. Basically, ours are not clear where they are. Everything is bad here. Well, not so good. And all sorts of different cases are possible.”

When asked by his wife about whether someone from his department had died, the occupant said yes.

– Well, so far everything is fine with your squads, platoons?

– Well, no, not everything is good with us.

– Well, no one died?

– Died.

Earlier, the Russian occupier fighting in Ukraine told his parents that their part was once again left without support. The invaders are forced to buy food, cigarettes and all other necessary things for themselves with their own money. In addition, he complained about the heavy losses in the Russian army.

Another occupant in the intercept complained that he had been deceived into the war. The mobilized admitted that he imagined the war in Ukraine in a completely different way. However, now he is faced with a reality that does not promise him anything good.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Russian soldiers in intercepted conversations with relatives and friends complain that the military command promised them big earnings, but deceived them. They urge their friends not to go to war in Ukraine. In addition, the Russians say that compared to Syria in Ukraine, they are in a real hell.

