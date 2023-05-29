Iran vs Zelensky: Islamic Republic’s actions have consequences – analysis

Iran has supplied hundreds of armed kamikaze drones to Russia, which Moscow uses to terrorize Ukrainian civilians.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Iran is seething after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft resolution to Ukraine’s parliament proposing sanctions on Iran for the next 50 years. Iran has supplied hundreds of armed kamikaze drones to Russia, which Moscow uses to terrorize Ukrainian civilians. Iran’s state media call Ukraine’s accusations “baseless concerning Iran’s arms supply to Russia.”

Iran is now seeing its actions have consequences, as Ukraine could ban trade and travel with Iranians. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said the Ukrainian president was conducting a “political show” with “worthless” allegations.

Iran blames the West for Zelensky’s actions. “The repetition of false claims by the Ukrainian president against the Islamic Republic is in line with the propaganda and media war of the anti-Iranian axis against Iran’s government and people with the aim of securing as many arms and financial aid as possible from Western countries,” Iran said in a statement on Saturday.

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-744531

