In Zaporizhzhia, a traitor-communist was detained, who launched several rocket attacks on the city

As a result of enemy shelling, induced by the detained traitor, 3 people were killed, 30 private houses were destroyed and one of the industrial enterprises of the region was damaged.

In Zaporozhye, counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine during a special operation detained an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation . On his tip, the Russian invaders carried out a series of rocket attacks on the city in April and May 2023.

According to the SBU , the detainee is a former communist deputy of the Zaporozhye City Council, who in 2001 received 6 years in prison for planning a coup d’état in Ukraine.

“After his release, he joined the local cell of the banned Communist Party and in 2015 was a deputy of the Zaporozhye City Council for almost half a year. He was also an active member of the pro-Kremlin organizations Union of Soviet Officers and Immortal Regiment,” the SBU noted.

The criminal was recruited by the Russian special service at the end of 2022 in order to carry out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.

“In order to carry out enemy missions, the Russian agent formed his own informant network. It included former party members of the defendant living in Zaporozhye. Through them, he “in the dark” received information about operating industrial enterprises and the technical condition of critical infrastructure,” the SBU said. .

Further, the traitor personally drove and carried out hidden photo and video recording of Ukrainian objects, and he transferred the received data to Russia for preparing air attacks on the territory of the region. After the enemy strikes, the attacker also “reported” to the FSB about their consequences.

The SBU noted that as a result of enemy shelling directed at the detainees, 3 people were killed. Also, 30 private houses were destroyed and one of the industrial enterprises of the region was damaged.

“During searches at the place of residence of the detainee, mobile phones were found that he used to communicate with the Russian special service. A large amount of banned communist symbols were also confiscated from him,” the SBU added.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Detention of traitors in Ukraine

