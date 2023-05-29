In Russia, a taboo was imposed on the name of Prigozhin – media

Marta Gichko13:55, 05/29/23

He is not mentioned on federal broadcasts, and in the archives of publications there are no results when asked for his name.

The leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin “cancelled” on Russian television. He is forbidden to be mentioned on the federal air, and there is no information about the head of the bloody mercenaries in the archives of the programs of state channels.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “We can explain” with reference to a leaked document on the ban on the mention of Prigozhin in the Russian media. Although Prigozhin has already been mentioned several times in the state Internet media since the appearance of the document, his name has indeed been tabooed on federal airwaves.

For the period from February 24, 2022, not a single link to the query “Evgeny Prigozhin” can be found on the Channel One website. At the same time, the search engine of the channel gives out 638 links to the query “Sergey Shoigu”.

On the website of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, where the programs “Rossii-1”, “Rossii-24” and “Rossii-k” are published, there is no PMC founder on the “persons” page, although almost all key Russian politicians are also represented there.

A search on the NTV website shows that Yevgeny Prigozhin was not mentioned in any program on the air of the channel, the only exception was the release of the results of the week with Irada Zeynalova for May 21.

When searching for the name of Prigogine on the TVC website, it is not possible to find it. There is no mention of the founder of “Wagner” in the TV channel’s programs.

The name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was never mentioned in Solovyov’s program on Rossiya-1, and only once in the 60 Minutes program back in 2022.

An analysis of the query statistics of the Russian search engine Yandex shows that the absence of Prigozhin on the air is a deliberate decision.

During the same period, the name of Shoigu was mentioned on the federal air of the VGTRK channels 70 times, and the name of Prigozhin – not a single one.

Yevgeny Prigozhin himself, through his press service, confirmed the possibility of banning his mention in the media: “Who banned the central channels, major media, etc. Wagner PMC and me personally? There are many candidates who could do this.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...