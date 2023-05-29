From the FB page of Robin Horsfall

May 28
There is no chance for Russians to move out of range
Ukrainian activity is increasing in Zaporizhia oblast situated between Kherson in the West and Donbas in the East. In the past few months Ukraine has launched an average of seven long range missiles attacks every week. In the last three days they have launched twenty-one.
These are precision strikes aimed at storage points, manpower concentrations and communication links. Targets include Melitopol. Mariupol and other important posts on the Azov Sea where there is no chance for Russians to move out of range.
Advancing to the Azov Sea will afford Ukraine many advantages. It cuts the Russian land bridge to Crimea, it will isolates Russian forces in Kherson Oblast south of the Dnipro River and Crimea. Most crucially it will also allow the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to come back under Ukrainian control.
In the east of Crimea, Russia is hoping that smoke generators will protect the Kerch Bridge. They will not. Precision missiles, especially Storm Shadow need a lot more than smoke to change their course. Russian commanders appear to be at a loss. A Ukrainian officer declared that the bridge only remained open to allow Russians to evacuate Crimea. This is a serious warning to Putin that the bridge is in range and can be destroyed at any time.
Belarus leader Lukashenko is ill again after meeting Putin. Not as many suspect from poisons but from fear. Uncle Luka is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he does what Putin wants, his people will ‘remove him’ if he doesn’t …?
Wagner Boss Prigozhyn stated that he lost 95% of his troops in Bakhmut which is not only a testament to Ukrainian soldiering but also a reflection on the Prig’s appalling abilities as a commanding officer. Loud, violent and thuggish, he certainly knows how to force people to fight but he knows nothing about military strategy. He killed 95% of his men for one small town?!!
We will see the pressure grow over the coming days until the cracks appear in Russian defences. When they do, as they surely must, Ukraine will be ready to take advantage and pour through gaps that offer themselves.
It is possible then that there would be a general collapse in the Russian forces. The big indicator will be if Putin asks for a ceasefire to ‘hold talks’. That will be the time to push harder, force his departure and tell him he can only have peace if he withdraws to pre 2014 positions and demobilises his army.
Slava Ukraini!
Another post from Robin :
‘When the blast of war blows in our ears’.
Valery Zaluzhnyi, General of Ukraine’s Combined Forces posted a message to his soldiers last night saying
“It’s time to get back what’s ours.”
There can be no clearer message than this that the counter offensive Ukraine has been preparing is about to unfold. For the past two weeks the pressure has been increasing all along the front, even at sea, proving beyond doubt that Ukraine has superiority in every area, except perhaps in simple numbers. Their weapons are more accurate with longer range, their training and preparation is superior and most importantly of all their people want to take the fight back to the enemy.
All along the Ukrainian front today men and women will hear the words of their General and they will be enormously proud to be part of their great undertaking. – To liberate their homeland from a foreign invader.
They know that some will not return home and they accept the consequences of the decision to fight among people who have become their closest friends. They know that the future and freedom of their people depends on what they do.
We do not doubt their courage, we do not doubt their ability to carry out the task. We have given our treasure and our support but now, once again the heroes of Ukraine must give their blood. They must drive Russia from their lands once and for all.
All I can offer now are my written words and prayers.
God speed.
‘Once more into the breach dear friends
Once more or close up the wall with our dead
In peace there is nothing so becomes a man
As modest stillness and humility
But when the blast of war blows in our ears
Then imitate the actions of the tiger
Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood
Disguise fair nature with hard favoured rage!’
(Shakespeare)
Slava Ukraini! Slava Ukraini! Slava Ukraini!
