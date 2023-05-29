From the FB page of Robin Horsfall

May 28

There is no chance for Russians to move out of range

Ukrainian activity is increasing in Zaporizhia oblast situated between Kherson in the West and Donbas in the East. In the past few months Ukraine has launched an average of seven long range missiles attacks every week. In the last three days they have launched twenty-one.

These are precision strikes aimed at storage points, manpower concentrations and communication links. Targets include Melitopol. Mariupol and other important posts on the Azov Sea where there is no chance for Russians to move out of range.

Advancing to the Azov Sea will afford Ukraine many advantages. It cuts the Russian land bridge to Crimea, it will isolates Russian forces in Kherson Oblast south of the Dnipro River and Crimea. Most crucially it will also allow the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to come back under Ukrainian control.

In the east of Crimea, Russia is hoping that smoke generators will protect the Kerch Bridge. They will not. Precision missiles, especially Storm Shadow need a lot more than smoke to change their course. Russian commanders appear to be at a loss. A Ukrainian officer declared that the bridge only remained open to allow Russians to evacuate Crimea. This is a serious warning to Putin that the bridge is in range and can be destroyed at any time.

Belarus leader Lukashenko is ill again after meeting Putin. Not as many suspect from poisons but from fear. Uncle Luka is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he does what Putin wants, his people will ‘remove him’ if he doesn’t …?

Wagner Boss Prigozhyn stated that he lost 95% of his troops in Bakhmut which is not only a testament to Ukrainian soldiering but also a reflection on the Prig’s appalling abilities as a commanding officer. Loud, violent and thuggish, he certainly knows how to force people to fight but he knows nothing about military strategy. He killed 95% of his men for one small town?!!

We will see the pressure grow over the coming days until the cracks appear in Russian defences. When they do, as they surely must, Ukraine will be ready to take advantage and pour through gaps that offer themselves.

It is possible then that there would be a general collapse in the Russian forces. The big indicator will be if Putin asks for a ceasefire to ‘hold talks’. That will be the time to push harder, force his departure and tell him he can only have peace if he withdraws to pre 2014 positions and demobilises his army.

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

