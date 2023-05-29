From the FB page: CinC AF of Ukraine

May 27

(Imperfect translation) :

Prayer for the liberation of Ukraine

“Bless our determined approach! “.

Within the framework of the campaign of information support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a spectacular video dedicated to the liberation of Ukraine from Russian zagarbnikív.

The creation of the vídeolika authors inspired the prayer of the Ukrainian nationalist, written by Osipom Mas стakom in the 1920s, almost 100 years ago. But the text here is completely different. This is a Prayer for the Liberation of Ukraine. With such words and thoughts, our heroic warriors go on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from Russian occupiers and raise the Victory Flag.

Ukraine, native land-mother,

Lord our father in heaven,

Bless!

I’m on my way to smash

enemies of the motherland,

the killers of my brothers,

The rapists of my sisters.

May my hand be firm,

in order to slay the enemies!

Let my eye be clear,

in order to slay the enemies!

May the weapons of mine be real,

in order to slay the enemies!

Let my will be steel,

in order to slay the enemies!

Ukraine, native land-mother,

Lord our father in heaven,

Bless!

Our decisive move on!

Getting our sacred vengeance!

Our holy victory is ours!

Join those who will raise the flag of our victory!

Join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Producer created on volontersʹkih zasadah Ukrainian companies and artists.

The authors of the project

Company “K & K Group”: Gnat Korobko (CEO), Alexander Kopyl (CEO), Vitaliy Varbanets (PR-Director)

Company “BelkaStrelka”: Yuri White (CEO), Alexander Koptêv (Creative Director, Copyright)

Production

The Film Company. UA Group”: Sergey Sozanovsky (co-founder film. UA Group), Alexander Veremienko (producer)

DIRECTED BY: Maxim Smetana

OPERATOR: Sergey Mikhalchuk

Video :

https://m.facebook.com/CinCAFU/videos/молитва-за-визволення-україни/3225973554360344/

Another post, from May 22:

Held a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the United Armed Forces of NATO in Europe and the Commander of the United States Armed Forces in Europe General Christopher Cavoli.

The need to strengthen air defense, including with the help of F-16 fighters, and to increase the number of ammunition, were key topics of our dialogue.

Discussed the importance of continuing joint work on the maintenance and repair of military equipment. He also told about the quantitative and qualitative composition of our army and about the initiative to strengthen the Ukrainian Marine Corps by creating new brigades.

Agreed with General Kavoli and continue to actively interact to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability.

Thank you partners for your support and help. Together – to Victory! 🇺🇦

ENG

I had a telephone conversation with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander, U.S. European Command, General Christopher Cavoli.

The need for air defence augmentation, including F-16 fighters, and an increase in the ammunition amount were the main topics of our dialogue.

We discussed the importance of continuing shared work in maintaining and repairing materiel. I also told him about the quantitive and qualitative composition of our troops and the initiative of reinforcement of Ukrainian Marines by the creation of new brigades.

We agreed with General Cavoli to cooperate actively further on in order to facilitate Ukrainian defence posture.

I’m grateful to the partners for their support and assistance. Together to the Victory.

Like this: Like Loading...