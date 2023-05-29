Why Won’t Biden And The Pentagon Let Ukraine Win The War Against Russia?

May 25, 2023
With great reluctance and after intense pressure, President Biden finally announced that he would permit Ukrainian pilots to train for the F-16 fighter aircraft. He churlishly declared that he hasn’t decided which countries he will allow to supply these planes and in what quantity.
This move, unfortunately, is all too typical of the U.S. response to Putin’s invasion 15 months ago: Give Kyiv enough to stay in the fight but not enough to win it.
This episode of What’s Ahead condemns this deadly dithering. It dangerously aids our enemies, while displaying a fearful lack of geopolitical understanding of the world today.
By Steve Forbes
3 comments
I have said this many times that the West don’t want Ukraine to win this war. Now it seems that many more people are coming to the same conclusion. If the orcs are not stopped now, they will come back in 5 or 10 years time, and we will have a repeat.
Some people are pleased by Biden and his performance in this war, lauding him for his stance and determination. However, as Steve Forbes pointed out, this is not the case. Biden has been dragging his old feet from the start to this very moment, dragging out the war, too. There is a serious lack of leadership, there is no foresight, no determination, no courage, and no plan. With a real president, this war could be over already, and the world could be focused on other problems. With a Ronald Reagan, I am certain that this war would never even have started. Mafia land’s fear of the harsh and certain consequences would’ve made such an endeavor too dangerous for the crap hole.
He is sounding presidential. By today’s standards he’s a youngster at 75. How about teaming up with Lindsay Graham?
Mr Graham could say to the GOP: “do you want as your president a candidate who has been nominated by nazi skank Simonyan to be murdered by putler’s goons, or would you like someone who is referred to as “our Trumpushka” by the same nazi skank?