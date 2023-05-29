Why Won’t Biden And The Pentagon Let Ukraine Win The War Against Russia?

May 25, 2023

With great reluctance and after intense pressure, President Biden finally announced that he would permit Ukrainian pilots to train for the F-16 fighter aircraft. He churlishly declared that he hasn’t decided which countries he will allow to supply these planes and in what quantity.

This move, unfortunately, is all too typical of the U.S. response to Putin’s invasion 15 months ago: Give Kyiv enough to stay in the fight but not enough to win it.

This episode of What’s Ahead condemns this deadly dithering. It dangerously aids our enemies, while displaying a fearful lack of geopolitical understanding of the world today.

By Steve Forbes

