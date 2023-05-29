Elderly women, pregnant woman and children injured as Russians hit settlement in Kharkiv region

29.05.2023 14:35

In Kharkiv region, three elderly women, a pregnant woman, children were injured, and many houses were damaged in Russia’s missile attack on the urban-type settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy launched a missile strike, presumably with an Iskander missile, on the urban-type settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. Three elderly women, aged 73, 85 and 90, were injured. In addition, a pregnant woman, a 14-year-old teenager and a 10-year-old child were hurt,” Syniehubov informed.

According to him, a dormitory building, two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the settlement.

Syniehubov added that the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, also came under shelling. A 60-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries.

All the injured people were hospitalized.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Information about the victims and destruction is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 28, the Russian forces shelled populated areas of Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts in Kharkiv region.

