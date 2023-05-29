Defense Forces destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones at night – Air Force

Vitaly Saenko08:56, 05/29/23

The Russian occupiers aimed at military installations and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

During the night attack, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 37 Russian cruise missiles and 29 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook.

“From 00:00 to 05:00 on May 29, 2023, Russian invaders attacked military installations and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones,” the report says.

In particular, this time the enemy fired up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from nine Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea region.

Also, from the Northern and Southern directions, the enemy attacked the Iranian Shahed-136/131 UAVs. In total – about 35 shock drones.

During the night, air defense worked in the areas of responsibility of all air commands of the Air Force: “Center”, “East”, “South” and “West”.

As stated in the General Staff, the forces and means of the air commands, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 67 air targets:

37 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles;

29 strike UAVs “Shahed-136/131”;

1 reconnaissance UAV of the operational-tactical level.

