Belgorod governor says Russia could guarantee region’s security by annexing Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said in an interview on Monday that the problem of shelling in the region from across the Ukrainian border could be solved by Russia annexing Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
“Annex Kharkiv to the Belgorod region,” Gladkov said in response to a question about what Russia should do to guarantee the region’s safety. When the interviewer asked whether Gladkov believes this is possible, the governor responded, “It’s the best way to solve the problem of shelling in the Belgorod region — the Kharkiv region.”
Gladkov added that his region faces threats not just from shelling but also from Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”
“We’re effectively living in a state of war. Like it or not, it’s happening. The enemy comes onto our territory; before the most recent incident in Grayvoron, five sabotage and reconnaissance groups had come.”
https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/05/29/belgorod-governor-says-region-s-security-could-be-guaranteed-by-russia-annexing-ukraine-s-kharkiv-region
3 comments
Not the brightest of orcs this one, he seems to have a memory lapse. russia tried to annex Karkhiv and were destroyed and totally removed from the whole of the Oblast in a few weeks.
A little off topic, but someone worked out, that if russia continue their progress at the same speed it took them to take Bakhmut, they will have total control over Ukraine in 9600 years time.
And lose 23,000,000,000 meat puppets.
“Annex Kharkiv to the Belgorod region,”
A dangerous demand from this brain-dead moron. The top fascists know they cannot accomplish this, and so this utopian demand makes them look stupid and weak, or course, which they are anyway. He might be given flight lessons without an airplane for this.