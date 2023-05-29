‘Battalion Commander Simply Ran Away, Abandoning People’

The Russian occupiers have recorded a video message complaining about the command.

The clip was posted by the ASTRA Telegram channel. The authors of the video say they have been fighting in Ukraine for three months, and have complaints about the command, which holds them for “cannon fodder”. Recently, their battalion commander changed and cancelled their rotation – the invaders say they have stopped washing and going for groceries.

“We belong to the 3rd battalion part of 1307 Regiment, 6th Division. They replaced our battalion commander, he is local, he was born in Ukraine, he commanded near Kreminna, they lost a whole battalion there, a whole regiment altogether,” they said.

According to them, they were led into positions by deception, where they were transferred to the command of the PMCs. When a platoon leader’s leg was torn off, the battalion commander ran away without providing assistance.

When they asked the commanders for radios and thermal imagers, they were refused and told to go into combat or else they would be shot, the artillery and mortars being turned onto their battalion.

“What is our message? We are just being dumped for slaughter. A deputy political officer came and said: yes, there are losses, there will be losses, there is a certain threshold for losses, as soon as we reach it we will be replenished and we will go into battle again. <…> No one cares about personnel here. Two articles are being considered against us now, <…> either we have abandoned our positions or disobeyed orders. We have voiced our terms – means of communication, evacuation, artillery support. We were not heard, they said: you will go anyway,” they said.

