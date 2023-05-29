A series of powerful explosions in Kyiv, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine (photo, map)

Olga Robeyko11:25, 05/29/23

The capital was shaken by a series of very powerful explosions.

On Monday, May 29, an air alert was announced in the capital and in the Kyiv region after 11:00. Later, explosions rocked the city.

As evidenced by the alerts.in.ua air alert map, there is a danger from the air for residents of Kiev and the region, Zhytomyr, Khmelnitsky, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Updated 12:24. Air alerts went off in the regions. In Kyiv and the region, the threat of a missile attack has passed.

Updated air alert map as of 12:18. Lights out in the western regions of Ukraine.

Updated 12:13. Video from the Kyiv metro, where people are hiding during the air attack of the Russian Federation.

People in the Kyiv metro during an air raid May 29 during an air raidPeople in the Kyiv metro during an air raid May 29 during an air raid

Updated 12:11. In different districts of Kyiv, 6 fragments of rockets fell, according to the KGVA. Information about the victims is being specified.

▪️In the Obolonsky district, they fell near the gas station, on the road surface and on the green zone.

▪️In Desnyansky to the territory of one of the parks.

▪️In Dneprovsky, debris landed on different sections of the road.

Updated 12:06. The missile threat continues. In one of the districts of the Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by the invaders, an economic house was damaged, a fire broke out. This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrey Nebitov and published a photo:

Updated 11:59. In the Podolsky district of the capital, fragments of a rocket fell on the roadway. Services are heading to the location, Klitschko adds.

Updated 11:56. Doctors hospitalized one wounded man in the Podolsky district of the capital, the mayor of Kyiv reports.

Updated 11:54. Air defense also worked in the Desnyansky district of the capital, Klitschko said.

Updated 11:49. Operational information about the explosions in Kyiv from the KGVA.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the work of air defense to shoot down enemy targets, debris fell in the Podolsk region. And also in the Obolonsky district on the roadway. All emergency services are on the ground. Information on damage and casualties is being specified.

Updated air alert map as of 11:46

Updated 11:37. In the Oblonsky district of Kyiv, debris fell on the roadway, all services are sent to the place, Klitschko said.

“Rescue and fire services are extinguishing the wreckage of a rocket burning on the carriageway in the Obolonsky district,” he added.

Photo from the place where the fragments of the rocket fell / photo from the Klitschko TV channel

Updated 11:33. It is reported about the work of air defense in the Chernihiv region.

Updated 11:30. The mayor reports that emergency services have left on a call near the center of the capital. “The attack on Kyiv continues. Do not leave the shelters!” he called.

Updated 11:26. “Explosions in the city! In the central areas. Stay in cover!” – wrote the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

Air alert map as of 11:33 May 29, 2023

The news is being added…

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...