Zaluzhny’s Hint: Bases With Huge Number Of Russian Military Demolished Near Berdyansk

The initiative goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

May 27, 2023

Strong explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, after the morning hint of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny about the possible start of a counteroffensive. Local residents report a hit on the Khimik recreation center, which housed a large number of Russian invaders.

Enemy aircraft are observed flying over the place of the “bang”. The Telegram channel Berdyansk Today writes about this.

According to the public, the morning of May 27 in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk started with a “bang”. Smoke rose from the place where the explosions had been heard.





“Enemy aircraft are circling around the place of the strike. It looks like they hit the landfill,” the message says.

Subsequently, it became known that the hit, most likely, was at the location of the Russian occupiers.

“According to the Berdyansk residents, most likely, the hit was on the territory of the Khimik recreation center, where a lot of occupiers have recently been housed. The base is located in the village of Novopetrivka,” the administrators of the public noted.

Thus, propagandists stated that on the night of May 27, a UAV allegedly dropped two explosive devices on the territory of a thermal power plant on Severo-Donetskaya Street in Belgorod. They do not provide details of the damage.

Updated

In the village of Novopetrivka, Berdyansk region, there were hits at the recreation centers today. The personnel of the Russian troops were stationed there.

RBC-Ukraine reports that the Deputy Head of the Berdyansk Regional Council Viktor Dudukalov said this on the air of the telethon.

“Just a few minutes ago there was another unbelievable hit at the recreation centers Khimik and Vesna in the village of Novopetrivka, Berdyansk region, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov,” said Dudukalov.

According to him, the personnel of the invaders were stationed there.

“And I think that for the last few such “actions” of the occupiers, they can start counting their dead not by tens, but by hundreds,” added the deputy head of the Berdyansk district council.

