Ukraine’s chaotic scramble for fresh troops as recruiters go into overdrive

Kyiv in desperate push to replenish its battle-stricken military ahead of a looming counter-offensive.
By Joe Barnes KYIV 27 May 2023 • 8:48pm
Zhenia’s unit of volunteers were outnumbered by five to one when the order came through to lay down their weapons and surrender to the invaders.
It was the beginning of a seven-month ordeal in Russian captivity, including physical and psychological torture.
Prisoners of war like Zhenia were supposed to be exempt from returning to battle under planned legislation, but just five months after his release, the 41-year-old is about to rejoin his brothers-in-arms in one of the hottest areas of the conflict.
“What are you going to do?” he asked. “Did we not do enough? Because, of course, we are bringing [back] PTSD and need time to recover psychologically.”
Zhenia’s recall to service is part of Kyiv’s desperate push to replenish its battle-stricken military ahead of a looming counter-offensive to recapture territory from the occupying Russian forces.
Braced for the fight ahead, officials have launched a sweeping recruitment drive in the hope of plugging the gaps created by tens of thousands of battlefield casualties.
Kyiv has been sent vast amounts of Nato-standard hardware, from Britain’s Challenger 2 tanks to long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but rank-and-file infantry will be key in overcoming Moscow’s troops when the assault is launched.
The stakes are high for Ukraine.
Zhenia, who had never picked up a gun before he signed up with the army on the first day of the Russian invasion, believes the conflict could soon freeze over and last for many years if there is not a breakthrough soon.
“They have more ammo, weapons, people, money – so they think they can finally win in a longer war… I don’t want to believe in decades, of course, but I am quite positive about years,” he said in a small Kyiv cafe.
Similar calculations have been made by senior policymakers in the Ukrainian government, if the highly-publicised counter-offensive does not garner any significant results in favour of Kyiv in the coming months.
But, for now, their focus is on ensuring generals have enough men available to oust Russian forces from heavily fortified positions in Ukraine’s south and east.
The scale of the challenge facing recruiters is vast.
There are no official estimates of how many Ukrainians have been lost since Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion some 16 months ago.
A single briefing among a trove of leaked US intelligence documents suggested the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed or wounded since the start of the conflict could be over 130,000.
Zhenia said he worried that Ukrainian propaganda had been too effective at convincing people that the country has the upper hand in the war.
“I don’t want people to think it’s easy and the job is already done,” he said.
Vladimir Putin has launched multiple waves of mobilisation, including the call-up of some 300,000 Russians, to bolster his forces.
Recruiters for Ukraine are also in overdrive. In recent weeks, they have dropped the old, soft-touch tactics for delivering draft notices in favour of more aggressive ways to hit recruitment targets.
Military summons were once sent exclusively by post to people’s front doors. But now, men in uniform routinely knock on those doors and carry out random checks on the streets in order to check civilians’ draft eligibility.
It was this crackdown on those avoiding the call-up that stalled a plan to bring in legislation to exempt former prisoners of war from service, leading to Zhenia being drafted into the army for a second time.
Zhenia’s first ill-fated stint in Ukraine’s armed forces began when he joined a 700-strong queue of volunteers for the country’s Territorial Defence Force.
He was handed a rifle and a grenade launcher before he was even issued a uniform, such was the chaos of war’s early days, when Russian forces were bearing down on Kyiv.
Fluent in English, his initial training involved reading a US military field manual, later organising medical and basic tactical exercises with his unit in their spare time.
Having successfully chased Russian troops north out of Kyiv and over the border with Belarus, Zhenia’s unit was recalled for its first official training sessions, before being sent off to the frontline in the eastern Luhansk region.
Within weeks, he was captured as the towns of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk collapsed and fell into enemy hands.
The Ukrainian army has long relied on volunteers like Zhenia to fill its ranks, but now more are needed as the war with Russia moves into a new phase.
Back in Kyiv, the volunteer was told by his commanders he is not free from military service.
The only obstacle that might stop the former charity worker from being deployed again is the compulsory medical inspection every soldier in Ukraine’s armed forces undergoes.
With Ukraine’s large population of more than 40 million people, there is no shortage of military-aged men that could potentially sign up to fill his place in the armed forces.
But 16 months into Russia’s invasion, the situation is complicated for Ukrainian recruiters.
Under martial law, which has been in place since February 2022, men of fighting age between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country without a valid reason.
Ukraine’s mobilisation rules say that theoretically any man within that age range can be called up to fight.
Little to no training
One source close to the Ukrainian military said many would-be volunteers fear being sent to battlegrounds such as Bakhmut with little to no training.
Some deliberately avoid being called up by staying at different addresses than where they are officially registered. Ukraine’s security services have launched a crackdown on channels on the Telegram messaging app advising people to avoid or even sabotage recruitment officers’ attempts to hand out draft notices on the streets.
While others have stopped short of signing up because of overly-positive messaging from Ukraine’s government, which says the country is on the brink of winning its war versus Russia.
There are also several exemptions, including for students, parents with three or more children, men caring for disabled dependents and those considered medically unfit to serve.
One territorial defence unit visited by The Telegraph on the outskirts of Kyiv took those exemptions further, preventing brothers from serving on the frontline together.
Ready to go to the front
Valerii, a local government official in the Khotiv region on the outskirts of the capital, was barred from serving in Bakhmut for that very reason.
“I am ready to go to the frontline,” he said, despite being held back to protect critical infrastructure in the capital while his brother served on the eastern front.
Many soldiers, like Zhenia, are unconcerned by those who have yet to come forward, because Ukraine’s troops are fighting to preserve democracy and freedom of choice.
“But, of course, I have more complicated feelings about those who are trying to avoid recruitment,” he added.
“They are just moving themselves to the lowest level of hierarchy, because after the war, all of those who didn’t escape from their duties will insist that our voices are heard.”
Stewart Munro: This sounds like Russian propaganda. I have no doubt that many brave Ukrainians will come forward to crush the Evil Russian invaders.
Sunil Abeyratne: Ukraine leadership needs to look after the next generation of Ukrainians.
A country could lose a war but not to lose future generations.
Wonder what the counter-offensive is intended to achieve?
Is it feasible to regain all the territory without NATO troops on the ground?
Who knows the answers?
Have pity (I refuse to say pray – it is of no use!) on the large number of soldiers from both Russia and Ukraine who would die in the counter-offensive.
Anthony Mayer.
Reply to Sunil Abeyratne:
Thank you orc troll 😉
The only unfortunate, unacceptable, criminal and ten times worse offensive, was the one from Pukin – his brutal delusional aggression against an independent nation. Full stop.
Gentleman Jim
Reply to Sunil Abeyratne:
No pity for the Russian invaders. Why should we care about the Orcs’ lives? I am sorry for every Ukrainian lives lost, but it’s the least bad of many bad options – without their efforts, there will be no independent Ukraine anymore, and if you are forced to live under the Russian yoke you might as well be dead.
Brian Corbett : When you are strong, appear weak.- Sun Tzu.
Or at least put out press articles suggesting that 😉
Andre Stass: Tens of thousands of young men killed on both sides of the conflict. All deaths in horrible circumstances in terror and fear. And armchair warriors seem to regard this as some sort of a computer game.
This a genocide of young Slavic men and no one seems to care!
James Heath : Reply to Andre Stass : One side has the choice not to be there, the other doesn’t. I personally do not know anybody here in the U.K. who doesn’t care. numan ali : Reply to James Heath : Your personal experiences do not necessarily reflect the reality. For most people it’s not high on their concerns we are living at a time where people don’t have the luxury for these matters, inflation is hitting hard.
Peter Clarke : Reply to numan ali : Not as hard as a bullet to a Ukrainian child’s head from a Russian Orc.
Lily Blue :Reply to numan ali : I’ve been surprised and pleased by how many people do care. There are millions and millions around the world. Gentleman Jim : Reply to Andre Stass : Everyone here cares about the genocide by fascist Russian invaders of young Ukrainian men. It can be stopped immediately – the genocidal Russians just have to stop their illegal invasion and F off home to Ugly Mother Russia. Gentleman Jim :Reply to numan ali : @numan ali: What a weird comment. Caring about people being murdered and raped by the Russians is not a “luxury we don’t have”. Anyone who doesn’t care because “inflation is hitting hard” is a selfish, self-centered ******** whom I hope I’ll never meet.
S Field : A, say, 35 year old man with two children can be forced to defend his country, but a 25 year old woman with no dependents has no such liability and can leave the country if she wishes. Why is this never called out as blatant gender discrimination?
Lily Blue: Reply to S Field: At some level fecundity may play a part.
I’m not saying it is rational but it may have an effect.
Caz Holly: Seems both sides are short of troops.
We see numbers of injured or dead from both sides daily & often different day by day.
In the end we can only hope that Ukraine prevails & their bravery & defiance rewarded.
I hope it is not years. I hope Putin does not last that long.
Auclan McIntyre: I like to read positive news about Ukraine’s victories over Russia. I acknowledge you are in Kyiv, Joe Barnes. Well done for being there (and wish the Ukrainian people well from me).
But honestly, can’t you cheer up both your Ukrainian hosts and us, here in the UK, with news about Russian calamities?
What is it with this newspaper and its proclivity for Russian successes?
Jonathan Karmi: Pity we have to put up with so much Russian filth on these Comments boards. I guess the DT is happy taking the subscription money, so doesn’t bother filtering them out. They’re not bona fide readers.
James Heath: I am not sure whether we have Russian trolls on here tonight or just a few kids looking for kicks but what Putin, Medvedev and co. have done is destroy Russia’s standing in the World and it will run for decades after this ends.
Justin Atick: Ukraine will have less difficulty recruiting troops than Russia. It’s their country and therefore their people who are under attack, so the motivation is clear.
E Bee : Whilst there are many, many brave Ukrainians fighting for their country, there are hundreds of thousands that have hot footed it into the EU and countries like Canada, who have relaxed their immigration laws to allow in cheap labour.
stephen Sj :?Reply to E Bee :
There are lots of Ukrainian women and girls here in Canada – They’re seeking safety and shelter after having been made homeless by the Russian neo fascists. There are few jobs for them as they don’t speak english for the most part.
But, there are no Ukrainian men here to speak of – they’re back at home defending their country. No-one is interested in importing Ukrainains for cheap labour – we already have plenty of immigrants chasing few jobs.
But Ukrainains are welcome – people here want to help stop the revolting atrocities being committed by Russia’s backward criminal regime.
Wise Owl: I hope Ukraine can get her volunteers highly trained and then somehow get this all done and dusted.
We must always back these incredible people with our weapons.
Someone needs to find Pukin a window.
Barclay Miller : St Petersburg is throwing wave after wave of Russian Troll against the DT Comments section this evening.
However they seem to be running out of experienced Trolls and have resorted to sending ill-trained and ill-equipped draft dodgers who are as useless as their braver but less fortunate cousins on the front line.
Oh well, good for a laugh, I suppose.
Barclay Miller :Reply to John Lawrence : They’re a pretty useless bunch this evening – not up to the usual standard, and even that’s pretty low. As you say, when they struggle to find a response to a Comment, they take the easy way out with a thumbs down. I’m hoping for more than the three I’ve already collected above. 🤣 Sean OHare : Reply to Barclay Miller : Uggh … because you can look at the historical run up to this and think “ well actually it might have been a little bit provoked” does not mean you are Vlads 1st cousin! This is actually a very complex war with a complex history which we are as guilty of starting as Russia. If it were Mexico the US would have invaded years ago. We want this because we think it will break up Russia.
Anthony Mayer : Reply to Sean OHare:
A “provoked” war, really? A very “complex” war. Hahaha
Like one invading a peaceful neighbor out of an atavistic need to recreate an old backward empire. Calling them “Nazis” (with a Jewish president) while the only ones behaving as such are the Pukin regime nationalistic fascists. Really complex isn’t it?
Paul Orndorff : This is so sad – sending sheep to slaughter all because of ignorant and arrogant neo con hawks in Washington and London.
Anthony Mayer : Reply to Paul Orndorff:
Neo-Con, hahaha. Good joke in shifting targets here, troll.
The issue is the fascist-like Pukin invasion of a peaceful neighbouring country out of some ativistic backward Russian imperialism (ie, the only European country that never really fully underwent decolonization of its foreign territories).
Semper fidelis :
Views can differ on the current military situation on the ground.
One fact is undeniable Russia’s huge armoured column failed in their blitzkreig attack on Kyiv in early 2022 and were ejected from the capital’s outlying suburbs like Irpin and Bucha.
Fourteen months later, the so called ‘special military operation’ has still not achieved its military objectives.
Glory to Ukraine !
Paul Wusteman : Too gloomy.
The Russians support Putin’s imperial ideas. When he goes, he will be replaced by somebody as bad or worse. There is no liberal faction waiting in the wings. All subject experts agree on this. If you have followed Russian popular thinking on this you would see why.
The significance of this is that if there is an armistice and sanctions are relaxed, Russia will just refill the coffers, rearm and choose when to go again. All the suffering in the Ukraine and economic chaos in the West caused by Russia will have been for nothing, totally wasted, and we will have to go through it all again.
Russia prepared itself very well to resist sanctions but the sanctions are very clever in operation and are now moving to bankrupt Russia by stopping or putting severe price caps on what Russians can get for their oil – now sold at a huge discount, virtually at cost-price. Also Russian industry is massively hindered without the Western technology which it simply cannot replace. Even Russian pundits openly worry about this.
Russia is committing suicide. It will collapse. All we have to do is hang in there as we are and tighten the sanctions where we can, arm the Ukrainians – and Russia is doomed. Not too long to wait – Russian figures show it goes bankrupt by end 2023/beginning 2024. With any luck, there will be a civil war there
This is a death struggle against a huge pack of savages ruled by a demon.
Why hasn’t Ukraine’s vast diaspora been mobilised?
Why haven’t the allies plugged the gaps with mercs?
Why hasn’t Ukraine culled its own convicted criminal scum for deployment at the front line?