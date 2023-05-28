“The wind was in the direction of the enemy”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the details of the use of chemical weapons by the Russians

Inna Andalitskaya15:32, 05/28/23

The use of prohibited weapons was recorded in the Avdiivka area.

Russian invaders used chemical weapons against soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka. There are no losses on the Ukrainian side, because the wind was in the direction of the enemy.

“Recently, the eradication of chemical weapons in the Donetsk direction of the front, near Avdiivka, has been recorded. This is a confirmed fact. There was a drop of a chemical substance from a drone,” Valery Shershen, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction, said on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russians probably used K-51 grenades and the chemical substance chloropicrin.

“The wind was in the direction of the enemy. There were no losses on our side,” the speaker said.

He noted that the use of chemical munitions was the first time in a long time in the Tauride direction.

“Recently, chemical attacks were used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson during the de-occupation,” Shershen said.

Help UNIAN. In 1993, the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction was signed. This is an international treaty within the framework of the UN in the field of arms control. The Convention entered into force on 29 April 1997.

Upon contact, chloropicrin causes severe inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract. The substance effectively works as tear gas, quickly deprives a person of combat capability, but in high concentration can lead to death. In addition, the substance poisons the water and food of soldiers. Chloropicrin was widely used during the First World War and in Afghanistan.

On May 27, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders were planning to disrupt the expected counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the use of chemical weapons in the Zaporozhye region. It is noted that the special services of the Russian Federation have already begun to embody a provocation with chemical weapons.

