The Russian Federation did not intercept a single one: Reznikov announced the fantastic results of Storm Shadow strikes

Yana Stavskaya19:56, 05/28/23

The Ministry of Defense is now negotiating with all partners who have firepower, which today can strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield.

Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that all hits by the British long-range Storm Shadow were effective. At the same time, Ukraine will continue to need this type of weaponry, the head of the Defense Ministry said on the air of the telethon on May 28.

“Of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have already taken place, all 100% hit targets. 100% to 100%. When (UK Secretary of Defense – UNIAN) Wallace came to us before Rammstein, I told him this and had the honor to present two pilots who directly used these missiles,” Reznikov said.

The Ministry of Defense is now negotiating with all partners who have firepower, which today can strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield.

“The Russians are good students, they are learning. And, after the successful use of HIMARS and other things, they have learned to hide their command posts and the accumulation of ammunition for more than 120 km. Of course, from now on we need fire damage for 150 km or more,” Reznikov explained .

He stressed that the hesitation of some Western countries is no longer connected with the fear of escalation, but with the fact that there are not so many of these missiles in Europe: “And the fact that they hesitate is no longer about fear of escalation, but about whether there will be they are able to consistently and systematically enable us to use these weapons.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...