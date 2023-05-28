May 27, 2023

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kursk region, the builder was killed as a result of shelling by Ukraine. The governor of the region Roman Starovoit said that the incident occurred in the Sudzhansky district near the village of Plekhovo. The deceased builder worked on the defensive line of the state border fortifications. There were no injuries or damage caused by the shelling.

An unmanned aerial vehicle attack also took place in the Bryansk region. The UAV attacked the Niva car of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Brovnichi-Sushany road. According to Z-military correspondents, two servicemen died as a result of the attack. The drone broke through the roof of the car and detonated, but there is no official information about what happened yet.

Earlier in the Pskov region, the administrative building of the oil pipeline was damaged as a result of a drone attack. Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported the incident without specifying the details of the incident.

