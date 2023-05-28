Sad Girkin was horrified by the prospects of Prigozhin’s return to Russia (video)

Violetta Orlova20:38, 05/28/23

This week, the leader of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the alleged withdrawal of his mercenaries from Bakhmut.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) believes that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is preparing a coup d’état in Russia.

The militant claims that the leader of the thugs “actually declared war on part of the military and military-political nomenklatura of the Russian Federation.”

At the same time, Girkin believes, Prigozhin is “not alone,” otherwise he would have been “thrown out”: “And no one would have given him 80 thousand people. He has a huge “roof”. He is a member of the ruling mafia, one of its groups,” the militant was despondent.

Girkin did not like Prigozhin’s candidatures for the highest military positions in Russia either. “The fact that he declares that Surovikin should become the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, and Mizintsev – the Minister of Defense … I will say this: both are about the same quality as the current Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff,” the terrorist said, adding that “it is little things,” since Prigozhin “declared an attempted coup.”

“So far, it’s been announced in the media, for now. I don’t know what will happen next, since the army (Prigozhin – UNIAN) hastily withdraws to the rear bases. And his rear bases, by the way, are not near the front, their rear bases are scattered throughout the European part RF… From this I conclude that the turmoil has begun,” Girkin summed up.

“Wagner” returns to Russia – the main thing

This week, the leader of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the alleged withdrawal of his mercenaries from Bakhmut – against the backdrop of increased pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction. True, Prigozhin conceals that the decision to transfer positions to the regular troops of the Russian Federation was made against the backdrop of enormous losses among his thugs, moreover, on the contrary, he boasts that all the plans of the PMC have been fulfilled.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has indeed noted a decrease in the offensive activity of the invaders in the Bakhmut area over the past few days : on May 26 and 27 there were no active battles – neither in the city nor on the flanks. However, the enemy was actively shelling the outskirts of the city and the approaches to it.

Prigozhin, however, does not rule out that the “Wagnerites” may return to Ukraine after “resupplying”.

However, the Defense Forces could start a new phase of operations and make the planned transfer of Wagner positions difficult, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

