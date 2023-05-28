Russia loses more than company of soldiers in Tavria direction

28.05.2023

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated more than a company of Russian soldiers in the Tavria direction over the past day.

The relevant statement was made on Telegram by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tarnavskyi, over the past day, Ukrainian missile and artillery units have completed 609 fire missions in the Tavria direction.

“The enemy’s losses in killed and injured have exceeded a company. Eight enemy military equipment pieces were destroyed and damaged, namely two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, one Murom-M surveillance system, one 2A65 Msta-B howitzer,” Tarnavskyi noted.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed three Russian ammunition depots.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2023 and May 28, 2023, Russia’s total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 206,600 troops.

Like this: Like Loading...