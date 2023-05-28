Reacting to a US senator’s comments during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Russia on Sunday claimed that US investments in Nazi Germany led to World War II and the Holocaust.
“Senator [Lindsey] Graham has something to compare with. One of their investments led to World War II and the Holocaust,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram.
Zakharova listed various US-based people, companies and banks, namely Henry Ford, General Motors, Kodak, Coca-Cola, Standard Oil, IBM and JPMorgan Chase & Co, claiming that they sponsored or assisted Nazi Germany during World War II.
Zakharova further said billions of US dollars are now being transferred to Ukraine, adding: “In this regard, I would like to remind the senators and all American beneficiaries how the previous adventure ended.”
During a meeting with Zelenskyy in the capital Kyiv on Friday, US Senator Lindsey Graham was recorded as saying in a video shared by the Ukrainian president’s Telegram account: “The Russians are dying … Best money we’ve ever spent.”
In a separate statement on Telegram, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also commented on the video, claiming: “In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are regularly killed, but dirty money is also spent on killing senators.”
“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country (the US) than having such senators,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said during a press briefing.
Neither Graham nor Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on the issue.
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/russia-claims-us-investments-in-nazi-germany-led-to-world-war-ii-holocaust-3664626
One comment
If the US supply Ukraine with the same amount of equipment as they supplied the USSR, you will need to reword this stupid statement. Here is a list of goods supplied to the USSR. Ukraine would be happy with 10% of this amount.
400,000 jeeps & trucks
14,000 airplanes
8,000 tractors
13,000 tanks
1.5 million blankets
15 million pairs of army boots
107,000 tons of cotton
2.7 million tons of petrol products
4.5 million tons of food