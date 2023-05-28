Rocket attack on invaders near Mariupol caught on video: dozens of “200”

Yana Stavskaya 23:23, 05/28/23

The occupiers attribute the recent cases of “slamming” to Ukraine’s receipt of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The resistance movement of Mariupol confirms the strike on the base of Russian invaders in the village of Yuryevka, Mariupol district, adviser to the mayor of the city Petr Andryushchenko reports on Telegram .

The flight of the rocket was caught on camera by eyewitnesses. Sounds are heard on the frames, probably secondary detonation. “Look how it’s blazing!” – shares one of the girls in the video.

At the same time, Andryushchenko reports about the “unloading of the corpses of Russians” in the nearby Nikolskoye – in the building where the occupiers made themselves a “den”.

“Wounded occupiers from Yuryevka and Nikolsky are being brought to the intensive care hospital (No. 2 for 17 ZhMR). They are preparing to “compact” civilians due to the large number. “There are no losses” and “air defense shot down all missiles” sparkled with new colors,” he shares Andryushchenko.

In the Telegram “Resistance of Mariupol” partisans declare the first twenty “two hundredth” occupiers in Yuryevka.

https://t.me/andriyshTime/10189

Arrival at the occupiers in the Mariupol regionArrival at the occupiers in the Mariupol region

Explosions in Mariupol and other occupied cities – latest news

Only yesterday morning in Berdyansk, in the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, powerful explosions thundered. Already today they report another successful attack on the positions of the invaders in the Berdyansk community .

Whereas on the evening of May 26, two powerful explosions thundered in the Azovstal area in Mariupol . At the place where the “cotton” arrived, the occupiers set up a warehouse with ammunition.

The occupiers attribute the recent cases of “pop” to the receipt by Ukraine of long-range Storm Shadow missiles capable of hitting at a distance of up to 300 km. According to Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, all Storm Shadow hits were effective : “Of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have already taken place, all 100% hit targets. 100% on 100%.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...