Lukashenka called on everyone to enter into an alliance with Russia for the sake of nuclear weapons (video)

The Belarusian dictator had a “brilliant” idea how to unite the post-Soviet space.

The self-proclaimed “president” of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, called on the CIS countries to enter into an alliance with Russia in order to get nuclear weapons . The dictator made such a statement in a comment to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin.

Recently, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, criticized the rapprochement between Minsk and Moscow, separately mentioning the strange decision on nuclear weapons, which Russia and Belarus now have “one for two.” Lukashenka directly answered the leader of Kazakhstan in his comment.

“If someone is worried – well, I don’t think that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is worried about this – but if suddenly, then no one has anything against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations as we have with the Russian Federation. And it’s very simple: you need to enter into an alliance with Russia and Belarus. That’s it! And there will be nuclear weapons for everyone,” Lukashenka said.

He stressed that this is only his personal opinion, and not the opinion of the Russian side. At the same time, the Belarusian dictator said that today “we have a unique chance to unite”, without specifying, however, to whom exactly he is addressing.

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

In March , Vladimir Putin announced that he intended to deploy in Belarus his complexes for launching tactical nuclear missiles and nuclear munitions for aviation. To this end, Belarus wants to build a nuclear weapons storage facility by July.

This week Russia and Belarus signed a formal agreement on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. According to Lukashenka, nuclear weapons have already begun to be delivered to Belarus.

