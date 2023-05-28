Large-scale alarm in Ukraine due to a massive drone attack: Kyiv is under the main attack

Katerina Chernovol06:25, 05/28/23

7 min.37096UPDATED

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, at the same time, downed targets were recorded in the Kiev region.

On the night of Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Russian occupation troops once again launched kamikaze drones in Ukraine . An air raid alert has been issued in most areas. Air defense works in a number of regions, in particular, in the Kiev region.

“Kyiv region! The threat of the use of UAVs by the enemy. Air defense forces are already working! Adhere to informational silence – do not photograph or film the work of our defenders! Stay in shelters until the end of the alarm!” – warned in the Kiev regional military administration.

At the same time, the Kyiv city military administration reported on the work of air defense. Explosions in the capital were confirmed by the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko.

“Explosions in Kyiv. The information is being specified. Details will follow. Air defense works in the region, there are downed targets,” he wrote.

Later, Klitschko added that the explosions thundered from the Zhytomyr direction. Relevant services were dispatched to the scene.

As of 02:20, an air alert was announced in Kiev, Kiev, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Vinnitsa, Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions.

Alarm in Ukraine as of 02:20 May 28 / screenshot

Updated : In the Kharkiv region – the end of the air raid alarm.

In the Pechersky district of Kyiv, previously as a result of falling debris, the roof of the house caught fire. The KGVA emphasized that information about the victims is being specified.

Updated 02:35: “Explosions in the Solomensky district. Services are sent to the place. Air defense is operating in the Svyatoshinsky district. In the Pechersky district, a fire on the roof of a 9-storey building as a result of falling UAV debris. All services are sent to the place,” Klitschko said .

In addition, explosions and a fire were recorded in the Goloseevsky district of the capital.

“The next wave of UAVs is coming to Kyiv,” Klitschko stressed.

Updated 02:42: “In the Goloseevsky district, debris fell on the territory of a gas station. The victims were three people, according to preliminary data, one person died. The information is being specified. The air raid continues. Stay in shelters!” – reported in the KGVA.

At the same time, Klitschko stressed that the air defense forces had already destroyed more than 20 UAVs moving towards Kyiv. But a new wave of drones is coming to the capital.

Later, the KGVA added that in the Goloseevsky district, as a result of the fall of debris, a fire broke out on the roof of the mall. There was also a fire at the construction site. Information about the victims is being specified.

Updated 02:57 : “A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in the Solomensky district of the capital, as a result of the fall of UAV debris near the premises of one of the gas stations. A 41-year-old man died,” Klitschko said.

In addition, in the Solomensky district, UAV debris hit a 7-story non-residential building. Part of the wall was destroyed and a fire broke out on the 3rd floor. Rescuers are on site.

Updated 03:09: Air defense is working again in Kiev.

Klitschko said that UAV groups are moving to Kyiv from the Vyshgorodsky district (Ivankov) and from the south of the region.

“Some of the drones have already crossed the administrative border of the region. Air defense is already operating in the Vyshgorod region,” he added.

In addition, the alarm spread to the Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Alarm in Ukraine as of 03:15 / screenshot

Updated 03:17: “Services left on a call with a message about a fire at an enterprise in the Goloseevsky district,” said the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv warned that groups of enemy UAVs were moving towards the capital from several directions at once.

Updated 03:55: The KSVA clarified the data for the Goloseevsky district of the capital.

“As a result of fragments falling into a 7-story non-residential building, a part of the wall was destroyed and a fire broke out on the 3rd floor. Victims: 1 person was injured (injuries of the lower extremities), 1 person died. The information is being specified. Preliminary information about the fall of debris on the territory of the gas station has not been confirmed “, the message says.

At the same time, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, noted that there was no all-clear alarm in Kyiv yet.

“Be in shelters. The movement of the UAV group was recorded from the Obukhov direction,” he added.

Updated 04:07: Sounds of explosions are heard again in Kiev. The Kyiv city military administration reported on the work of air defense.

Updated 04:27: In the Poltava and Kirovograd regions, the end of the air raid alert. Subsequently, the retreat sounded in the Cherkasy region.

At the same time, Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office, reacted to the night attack:

“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for notorious Russians. Old Kiev. Ukrainian Kiev … UAV attack. We believe in air defense. And, of course, the enemy will definitely be responsible. They will lose, and we will win and punish,” he wrote on Telegram .

Updated 04:40: “According to updated information, a fire is being localized in the Goloseevsky district on an area of ​​700 square meters. The destruction of building structures is on a total area of ​​1,000 square meters. Rescuers are working using the latest tools and technologies,” Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Updated 04:51: KGVA reports that in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of debris in one of the shops, windows were broken and doors were damaged. Information about the victims is being specified.

Meanwhile, in the Sumy region – the end of the air raid alert.

Updated 05:10: In the Chernihiv region, the all-clear has been announced.

Alarm in Ukraine as of 05:10 / screenshot

Updated 05:20: Klitschko said that the fire in the Goloseevsky district of the capital on an area of ​​700 sq.m. was localized.

“Building structures on a total area of ​​1000 square meters were destroyed. Rescuers used the latest tools and technologies to eliminate the fire,” the measures added.

Updated 05:45: End of alarm in Rivne and Volyn regions. Later, a retreat was announced in the Vinnitsa region.

Updated 06:10 : At the moment, the end of the air raid alarm was also announced in the Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions.

Updated 06:23 : The end of the air raid alarm was heard in Kiev and the Kiev region.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...