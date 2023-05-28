In Russia began to promote forced labor for the needs of the war – British intelligence

Irina Pogorelaya10:40, 05/28/23

The authorities of the Russian Federation in the last few weeks in the public space have stepped up calls for forced labor of society for the needs of the war . This approach is reminiscent of the methods of the USSR.

This was reported by British intelligence analysts in a recent review. “Recently, the tone of public speaking in the Russian Federation has shifted from simply punishing critics of the war against Ukraine to calling on citizens to actively sacrifice themselves in support of the war effort,” the intelligence review explains.

Analysts noted that Russian state media and business groups have asked the Ministry of Economy for permission to introduce a six-day work week given the economic needs of the war. Most likely, employees will not be paid extra for this.

British intelligence gave the example that on May 21, one of the main Russian propagandists, Margarita Simonyan, said that the Russians should work at the ammunition factories for an additional two hours daily.

“These statements clearly echo Soviet social coercion. It also highlights that the Kremlin likely considers economic performance to be the decisive factor in winning the war,” British intelligence said.

Economic problems of the Russian Federation

In May, the largest labor shortage was recorded in the Russian Federation. And in April, a survey showed that 35% of enterprises in the Russian Federation do not have enough workers. This is the highest rate since 1996. The shortage is related to the mobilization of the population, which began in September 2022.

In addition, the Russian Federation will force visitors to restaurants and bars to pay for the war in Ukraine .

