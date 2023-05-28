onlyfactsplease

German Leopard 2A6 tanks shell Russian T-62MVs in training

26.05.2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have tested German Leopard 2A6 tanks. Captured Russian T-62MV tanks were used as targets.

Tanker Andriy Nikonorov published photos from the test. The Russian T-62MV fighting vehicle was probably hit with a 120mm DM-53 kinetic projectile. It was developed by Rheinmetall.

The DM-53 has a core made of tungsten and WSM IV alloy. The projectile is designed to engage enemy armoured vehicles with dynamic protection.

