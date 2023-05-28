Danilov confessed that he was surprised by the night attack of the “Shaheds”

Yuri Kobzar12:50, 05/28/23

At night, 54 drones attacked Ukraine, of which 52 were successfully shot down.

Danilov ridiculed the night attack of “Shaheds” / photo from UNIAN

Last night, the Russians used a record number of kamikaze drones to “congratulate” Kiev on the day of the city. NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov said that even he was surprised by this attack.

“At 5:30 I reviewed the morning operational report and just shook my head in surprise. The Russians continue to demonstrate their two main “virtues” – stupidity and stubbornness in their various variations,” he wrote on his Facebook.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council attached to his message a picture-meme with the sculpture “Motherland” in Kyiv, on which the monument expresses to the Russian occupiers everything Ukrainians think about them. The picture directly states that Russian attacks against Ukraine do not affect anything – not even the mood of Ukrainians.

