Blasts rock temporarily occupied Berdiansk

28.05.2023

A series of explosions has occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

According to the preliminary data, Russian positions were hit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Berdiansk City Military Administration and the social media pages.

In particular, Ukrainian Telegram channels reported on explosions that had been heard from the airport in Berdiansk. Shortly after that, Berdiansk City Military Administration announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had struck enemy positions.

“At least five more strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian positions in the Berdiansk community. Russian air defense systems once again proved to be ineffective. We feel joy together with you and are looking forward to details and an official confirmation from the General Staff,” Berdiansk City Military Administration noted.

A reminder that, in the morning of May 28, 2023, an explosion was heard in the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.

