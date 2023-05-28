Air alert announced in Ukraine: air defense works on the outskirts of Kyiv

On the night of Monday, May 29, an air raid warning sounds in a number of regions of Ukraine because of the likelihood of another Russian attack.

Now Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kiev and Donetsk regions have “reddened” on the alarm map. In the Lugansk region and in the occupied Crimea, there was no all-clear alarm for a long time.

Updated at 00:57: An alarm was announced in the Zhytomyr region.

Updated at 01:00 : The Kiev Regional Military Administration reports the danger of using UAVs. “The air defense forces are already working. In no case do not film the work of our defenders and do not post it online. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid,” the message says.

The Kyiv city military administration notes that air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, wrote: “About an hour later, plus or minus, it can be very loud. We believe in our air defense and remember the basic rules.”

