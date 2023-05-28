AFU Broke Through Southern Flank Of Russians And Advanced Near Bakhmut

Russian troops are driven back into the Klischiivka vicinity.

28.05.2023

The Ukrainian forces advanced another half kilometer south of Bakhmut. The encirclement of the Russian occupation troops in Bakhmut continues. The AFU advanced on one of the flanks for another half a kilometer, according to the Ukrainian media.

A commentator nicknamed “Bakhmutsky Demon” who is a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was the first to report this from the scene on Telegram.

“South at least 500 meters [advance – Ed.]. Why they constantly underestimate officially, I don’t know,” the military man said.

Later, the information was confirmed by another soldier under the call sign “Osman” from the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion, who was just conducting a counteroffensive on the Bakhmut flanks. According to him, the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes place in the area of the settlement of Kleshcheevka.

“Our paratroopers today occupied the Russian forest belt and advanced a little more than 500 meters in the direction of Klischiivka,” the soldier said in Telegram.

The Russian troops in Bakhmut are under threat of encirclement. The withdrawal of the Wagner PMC is indicative here. The militants retreated rapidly abandoning military equipment and despite discontent of the Russian MoD.

As we reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took fortified positions near Bakhmut and “cut Russians off”. The entire Russian forces were encircled there.

