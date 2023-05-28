A chapter about the war in Ukraine has been added to Russian history textbooks

May 28, 2023

A chapter about the invasion of Ukraine with a propaganda bias has been added to school textbooks on the history of Russia for grades 10-11. Photos of the pages from the textbook were published by Sota.

It explains the reasons that prompted Russia to start a war in Ukraine. Among them are US pressure in the form of NATO eastward expansion and sanctions, as well as the militarization of Ukraine, which Washington allegedly used as a springboard to attack Russia.

Moreover, the textbook says that in early 2022, Kyiv planned to invade the Donbass with the support of the West. Ukraine intended to seize the region and Crimea, because of which Russia “was forced to take preventive measures,” the authors write.

Further, the chapter lists the successes of the Russian army in the first weeks and months of the war, speaks of the superiority of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the air and at sea, and names the “heroes”.

The authors also talk about “unprecedented sanctions” against Russia, which Western countries have introduced “in violation of any legal norms.”

“The goals were openly set to “tear to shreds” the Russian economy, cause hunger and a shortage of goods in us, give rise to people’s indignation, mass protests, achieve the overthrow of the government and the collapse of Russia to pieces,” write the authors of the chapter.

However, the plans of Western countries allegedly completely failed, and the Russians “rallied in support of their armed forces”, raising the approval rating of Russian President Vladimir Putin above 80%, the textbook says.

At the very end of the chapter on the war in Ukraine, the authors quoted the words from the address of the Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars Vyacheslav Molotov on the day of the German attack on the USSR: “Our cause is just! The enemy will be defeated! Victory will be ours!”.

The authors of the textbook are State Duma deputy from United Russia Vyacheslav Nikonov and adviser to the director of the FSO Sergei Devyatov. From the new academic year, the book will be included in the school curriculum, writes Sota.

An interlocutor at the Russian Word publishing house told Rise that the new textbook would be optional. “The textbook is on the federal list and can be used in schools. In what and how massively, we cannot say. Reports of its mandatory use are not true,” he said. The source added that the section on the war in Ukraine was added to the textbook last year.

Like this: Like Loading...