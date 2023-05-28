🇺🇦 drone footage: 22 🇷🇺 soldiers of the special operations unit ‘Storm’ were captured

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
4 comments
Storm? More like a puff of warm air.
I would have been sorely tempted to toss in a few grenades when the cockroaches were all huddled together.
The only thing a cockroach prisoner is good for is to exchange him for a Ukrainian one. Otherwise, killing him would be the best option.
Ukrainians treat captured putinaZi worms like visitors to a summer camp. PutinaZi scum torture and murder their Ukrainian captives.
PutinaZi shitstains murder Ukrainian children and deliberately bomb hospitals, schools and kindergarten. Ukraine only attacks orcs.
I’m not sure that Ukraine’s humanity is helpful when they are under attack from nazi vermin savages.