Ukrainian intelligence: Russia starts false-flag operation with chemical weapons in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

May 27, 2023

The Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported on May 27 that Russian forces have begun a false-flag operation involving chemical weapons in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in what it said was “an attempt to disrupt the counteroffensive.”

The intelligence suggested that Russian soldiers would be “the real victims” of Moscow’s “provocation.” The intelligence accused Moscow of planning to frame Ukraine as the guilty party by using traces of chemical weapons on Russian soldiers’ bodies as fake evidence.

The intelligence published intercepted messages where Russian soldiers allegedly reported a threat of a chemical weapons attack by the Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian military intelligence denied the allegations.

“We emphasize that the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine during hostilities with Russian troops use only conventional means,” the statement reads.

Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian military intelligence’s allegations yet.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has repeatedly threatened the use of chemical and nuclear weapons as soon as its war efforts fell short of its expectations and it began losing ground in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s report of a chemical “provocation” in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Ukraine’s forces are preparing to launch a much-anticipated counteroffensive. Many believe that the operation may kick off in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Like this: Like Loading...