Ukrainian army ready for counteroffensive – Danilov

During an interview with the BBC, the NSDC secretary was interrupted by an urgent message from Zelensky about the counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian army is ready to launch a counteroffensive , the details of which the military command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been working out for several months.

This was stated by NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov in an interview for the BBC . He stressed that the decision to “start” the operation remains with the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the offensive can begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week” – no one will tell anyone the exact date, he said.

“It would be strange if I named the dates of the start of certain events. It’s impossible… Our country faces a very responsible task. And we understand that we have no right to make a mistake,” Danilov emphasized.

During the conversation, he confirmed that the Wagner PMC mercenaries had begun to withdraw from Bakhmut. According to him, the “Wagnerites” regrouped in three places, but so far it cannot be argued that they “will stop fighting with us.”

Danilov also commented on the visit of Russian Defense Minister Shoigu to Belarus and the signing of documents on the storage of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: “For us, this is not some kind of news,” he said.

Interestingly, during the interview, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council interrupted for an urgent message from the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding the counteroffensive. The President called him to a meeting to discuss this topic, media emphasize.

Today Zaluzhny hinted at the start of a counteroffensive

Recall that today Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny published a video hinting at the start of a counteroffensive by our army.

In the frame, our military say a prayer and prepare for battle. Zaluzhny supplemented the video with the phrase: “It’s time to return what’s ours,” he wrote on Telegram.

His message was immediately “picked up” by Ukrainians on social networks, indicating that, perhaps, in this way Zaluzny really announced the beginning of the “great battles”.

