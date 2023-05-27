Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces post video showcasing life in destroyed Bakhmut

May 27, 2023

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has posted a video about the everyday life of the operators of the 3rd Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave of the Special Operations Forces.

Source: video posted by press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The video recorded, in particular, snippets of the regiment’s fire on Russian positions in the almost destroyed buildings of the fortress city [such as the work of a sniper and what probably is a use of a grenade launcher – ed.].

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainian fighters demonstrate the presence of a sense of humour and indomitable spirit, showing that there is a place for morning coffee, a friendly joke or affection for a dog on the front line.

The apocalyptic landscape of the city that is almost wiped off of earth’s face clearly demonstrates what remains of wherever the “Russian world” comes.

Background: For six months, the fiercest battles in Bakhmut are ongoing with the Russians, who have superiority in numbers and do not spare “cannon fodder”. President Zelenskyy previously confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control only a small part of the city and noted that Bakhmut has practically been wiped off the face of the earth.

“You have to understand that there is nothing [left]. They [the Russians – ed.] have destroyed everything. Today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” Zelenskyy said.

