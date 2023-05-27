Ukraine can defeat Russia and should receive everything it needs – G.W. Bush

May 27, 2023

The former US President addressed the forum participants via video link (Photo:CBF)

Ukraine can win the war started by Russia, and the world must do everything possible to enable Kyiv to do so, former U.S. President George W. Bush said in a video address to the Kyiv Security Forum on May 26.

“Ukraine wants to be free and independently determine its future,” said Bush.

“And so it will be. I am convinced that Ukraine can defeat Russia.”

He noted that the world is closely watching the struggle of the Ukrainians.

“The world is also watching what steps we all are taking,” the former president continues.

“At the Bush Institute, we are urging to provide you with all the necessary assistance to win this war.”

He also expressed sympathy for all those who lost their loved ones due to the Russian invasion.

“This war has brought terrible losses to your nation and your people; but you will win; we are incredibly inspired by the spirit of the Ukrainian people,” he concluded.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the country’s premiere platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Partners of the forum include the Atlantic Council, NATO Information and Documentation Center, National Democratic Institute, Ukrainian Women’s Congress, and Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

NV is the official media partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

