The US Senate explained how the fate of Taiwan depends on Ukraine

Today, the future of Taiwan is decided in Ukraine, according to an influential US senator.

If the US fails to sufficiently support Ukraine in the war against Russia, this will be a signal to China that it can take over Taiwan. This was stated by a member of the US Senate from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham during a visit to Kiev, writes Reuters .

After meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the senator said that US President Joe Biden should send more weapons to Ukraine, including to show China Washington’s determination to support its allies. According to Graham, the best way to protect Taiwan and the entire world order is to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to fail in Ukraine.

“We can’t refuse to help Ukraine, because if we fail here, Taiwan will perish. If you run for the presidency of the Republicans or Democrats, I don’t know how you can argue that we are stronger than China, if we cut off assistance to Ukraine, this is not makes no sense. What do I want? For the Chinese to see that invading a neighbor is not as easy as it seems,” he said.

In this context, Graham expressed his conviction that Ukraine needs F-16 fighter jets and longer-range weapons.

“There are weapons that matter, and we are too slow to deliver weapons that matter to the Ukrainian military… My message to the Biden administration is I appreciate what you have done. You need to do more,” the senator said.

