Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, in an interview with TASS, listed Moscow’s demands on Kyiv to achieve peace. In particular, Ukraine will have to refuse to join the EU and NATO.
According to the deputy minister, first of all, in order to “settle the conflict”, Ukraine must stop hostilities, and Western countries must stop supplying weapons.
At the same time, in order to achieve a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” Galuzin argues, Ukraine must return to a neutral non-bloc status, as well as recognize “new territorial realities that have emerged as a result of the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination.”
The deputy minister added that the protection of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities is also an important element in achieving peace: “The state status of the Russian language should be fixed at the legislative level. It is necessary to achieve observance in Ukraine of fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of religion,” he concluded.
Previously, Russia did not demand that Ukraine renounce its membership in the European Union and secure the status of the state language for the Russian language. In particular, in June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is not against Ukraine’s entry into the EU, because it “is not a military organization, a military-political bloc, unlike NATO.”
At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that they consider the only condition for the end of the war to be the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.
