Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian tank T-90M “Breakthrough” for $4.5 million (video)

Katerina Schwartz21:22, 05/27/23

Ukrainian air fighters destroyed another latest Russian tank T-90M “Breakthrough” .

The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The tank was “minused” by the fighters of the K2 battalion of the 54th separate mechanized brigade. To do this, they needed two drone sorties and seven ammunition.

The video shows that during the first sortie, the tank was damaged by three shells. During the second sortie, four more shells completed the task.

T-90M “Proryv” is considered the most modern and most expensive Russian tank. Its cost is about 4.5 million dollars.

