Second attack on Russians in Berdiansk in one day, there are “a lot of killed”

27 MAY 2023

Explosions rang out in occupied Berdiansk for the second time in a day, smoke is rising above the office of the occupiers, many Russian soldiers have been likely killed.

Source: local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today); Berdiansk City Military Administration

Details: As Berdiansk Siohodni reported, according to preliminary data, the strike was on the territory of the Azovkabel plant.

At the same time, Berdiansk City Military Administration confirmed the destruction of the positions of the occupiers.

Quote: “About the last cotton [explosion – ed.]. Yes, our soldiers hit the positions of the Russians in Berdiansk. There were many killed occupiers.” [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word “vzryv” (explosion), used “khlopok” (a bang) instead. However, “khlopok” also means “cotton”, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Background: On Saturday morning, local residents reported explosions in the centre of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Berdiansk District Council confirmed the hit on the premises of the Khimik recreation centre, where Russian troops were deployed.

