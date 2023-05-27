More liquidated than expected: the General Staff updated the data on the losses of the Russian Federation per day (infographic)

Anastasia Pechenyuk, Yuri Kobzar19:40, 05/27/23

For a long time, high rates of destruction of Russian artillery have been maintained.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are rapidly exterminating the “art” of the enemy / photo wikimedia.org

Updated (19:40) : The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the data on the losses of the enemy for the previous day, noting that due to the receipt of intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions.

According to updated information, since February 24, 2022, and so far, 3,794, not 3,799 enemy tanks have been destroyed. The enemy lost 7 more armored fighting vehicles – 7449 instead of 7442 units.

The number of destroyed artillery systems turned out to be higher – 3414 (previously 3406 were reported), as was the MLRS (574 instead of 572).

Aircraft and helicopters were destroyed 313 and 298, not 310 and 296. The number of UAVs destroyed, according to updated data, reached 2990, and cruise missiles – 1036 (preliminary reports were 2941 and 1025, respectively).

In addition, 11 more vehicles and fuel tanks were destroyed than expected. Enemy losses in this position amounted to 6183.

It was previously reported that over the past day, Ukrainian fighters eliminated about 480 Russian invaders. In general, since the beginning of the invasion, Russian losses have already amounted to 206,200 people. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

Yesterday turned out to be successful for the Ukrainian soldiers in the context of the destruction of enemy equipment. So, for a long time, high rates of destruction of Russian artillery have been maintained: plus 22 units per day, and in general already 3406 units.

According to the rest of the nomenclature, the demilitarization of the Russian army looked like this yesterday:

3 tanks destroyed (total – 3799),

7 armored fighting vehicles (7442),

2 MLRS units (572),

1 air defense installation (329),

31 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (2941),

10 cruise missiles (1025),

11 cars and tank trucks (6172),

3 units of special equipment (449).

Thus, yesterday the Russians had no losses only in planes, helicopters and ships. The remaining types of weapons again went into the red.

The situation at the front

Over the past day, Russian troops made 25 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions. Those. the situation at the front looks calmer than a month ago. But the attacks are dispersed immediately in five operational directions – Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky.

On the morning of May 27, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny posted a video on his social networks that quite directly alludes to the imminent start of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. On the published footage, Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for battle, saying a battle prayer.

