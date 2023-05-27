“It’s time to return what’s mine”: Zaluzhny hinted at the beginning of the counteroffensive (video)

Marta Gichko07:56, 05/27/23

The Commander-in-Chief published a powerful video with the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny published a powerful video hinting at the start of a counteroffensive.

The video appeared in the Commander-in -Chief’s Telegram channel . On the footage, Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for battle, saying a battle prayer. At the end of the video – a call to join the Armed Forces.

“It’s time to return what’s mine,” Zaluzhny signed the video.https://t.me/uniannet/99394?embed=1

Against the background of the expected counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this statement by Zaluzhny may hint at its beginning.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – latest news

The world froze in the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Recently, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration, announced the start of a counteroffensive , but soon clarified that the counteroffensive operation is not a one-day job, it will not begin “with cutting the red ribbon.”

Then the deputy head of the OP, Igor Zhovkva, said that the counteroffensive would begin as soon as the country received the necessary weapons from the allies.

Russia is also nervously waiting for a counteroffensive. The terrorist state is increasingly launching massive missile strikes and attacking infrastructure, including military and energy, with Iranian drones, thus trying to prevent the launch of a counteroffensive .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...