From the LinkedIn page of Korkut Ozgen

May 26
Russian Federation always goes on Military and Defence Exhibitions and proudly demonstrates its high-precison technology.
There is no doubt that they have such a technology and they are using high-precision technology to kill Ukrainians.
Last 15 months, Russia has been using this high-precision technology to kill civilians in Ukraine.
It is intentional. It is genocide.
They can not hide themselves behind any fake.
Hospital is not a military target.
It is war crime striking health facilities.
Last proof of Russian’s committing genocide in #Ukraine is today’s hospital strike.
Hospital was in #Dnipro in civilian residential area. There were no any military object around.
What we know is that 1 civilian died, 15 civilian injured including 2 children.
armukrainenow by Fighter Jets and more Air Defense Systems before it is getting more late before Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine.
Все буде Україна!
Слава Україні!
standwithukraine #standupforukraine #russianwarcrimes #genocide
Yana Rudenko:
In “russia-Ukraine war”, there is only one side that bombs hospitals
It is just terror for terror’s sake.
23 wounded, 1 killed
standforukraine #standwithukraine
The video proves that Zel’s description of the putinazi pigs as “sick creatures” is too kind.
They are the worst creatures ever to consume oxygen.