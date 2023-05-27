From the LinkedIn page of Korkut Ozgen

May 26

Russian Federation always goes on Military and Defence Exhibitions and proudly demonstrates its high-precison technology.

There is no doubt that they have such a technology and they are using high-precision technology to kill Ukrainians.

Last 15 months, Russia has been using this high-precision technology to kill civilians in Ukraine.

It is intentional. It is genocide.

They can not hide themselves behind any fake.

Hospital is not a military target.

It is war crime striking health facilities.

Last proof of Russian’s committing genocide in #Ukraine is today’s hospital strike.

Hospital was in #Dnipro in civilian residential area. There were no any military object around.

What we know is that 1 civilian died, 15 civilian injured including 2 children.

arm Ukraine now by Fighter Jets and more Air Defense Systems before it is getting more late before Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine.

Все буде Україна!

Слава Україні!

standwithukraine #standupforukraine #russianwarcrimes #genocide

….

Yana Rudenko:

In “russia-Ukraine war”, there is only one side that bombs hospitals

It is just terror for terror’s sake.

23 wounded, 1 killed

standforukraine #standwithukraine

Video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_standforukraine-standwithukraine-activity-7067805665271926785-GQBo?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

