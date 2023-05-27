Explosions hit Berdyansk after Zaluzhny’s hint about a counteroffensive (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko10:51, 05/27/23

In the morning, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a publication with the combat formation of our army and the message that the time had come to “return what was ours.” A few hours later, in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, it became very disturbing.

In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region), after a morning hint from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny about the possible start of a counteroffensive, strong explosions thundered.

Locals began to report strong “pops” a few hours after Zaluzny’s publication. Relevant videos are distributed through telegram channels .

According to preliminary data, an “arrival” is possible in the area of ​​the city’s port, as well as by the accumulation of invaders who are located on the territory of the Khimik recreation center.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – today, perhaps, the beginning of the operation

Recall that in the morning Zaluzhny cheered up the Ukrainians with a sudden video with the combat formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the phrase that “the time has come to return what is ours.” This prompted many to conclude that perhaps today our army is launching the expected counter-offensive, because the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would hardly just make such publications.

Also, an interview with the NSDC Secretary Danilov for the BBC was released today. In it, he noted that our army is fully prepared for the start of the counteroffensive , but he did not name the timing, because this is a military secret.

