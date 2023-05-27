Explosions heard near Mariupol

27.05.2023 11:17

On Saturday morning, explosions were heard in the town of Nikolske, in the Mariupol district, captured by the Russian army.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“…They write about two arrivals in Nikolske,” Andriushchenko said.

He also published the messages of local residents on social media, noting: “Meanwhile, in Nikolsky’s chats, they say something is popping”.

Later, Andriushchenko wrote that many ambulances had arrived in the area of the Nikolske Incubator. “Cotton definitely took out a bunch of russians,” he added.

As reported earlier, two explosions occurred near the Azovstal steel plant in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

