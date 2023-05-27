Breaking: Hundreds of German Civil Servants to Leave Russia: Govt Source

Russia carrying out mass eviction of German diplomats and workers in the cultural and edication sectors.
Hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and cultural sectors will need to leave Russia following a request by Moscow, a German government source told AFP Saturday.
It follows a decision by the Russian authorities to force Germany to slash its diplomatic staff and presence at public institutions such as the Goethe Institute cultural organization and the German school in Moscow by the beginning of June, the source said.
No big deal. Mafia land, under the current fascist mafia gang, has no need for either culture or education. All it needs is meat puppets to die in its criminal war.