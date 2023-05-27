Breaking: Hundreds of German Civil Servants to Leave Russia: Govt Source

Russia carrying out mass eviction of German diplomats and workers in the cultural and edication sectors.

May 27, 2023

A Russian flag flies in front of a ruby star atop one of the Kremlin’s towers in downtown Moscow on March 13, 2018. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and cultural sectors will need to leave Russia following a request by Moscow, a German government source told AFP Saturday.

It follows a decision by the Russian authorities to force Germany to slash its diplomatic staff and presence at public institutions such as the Goethe Institute cultural organization and the German school in Moscow by the beginning of June, the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...