A Russian oligarch’s trawler worth almost a billion hryvnias was arrested in Mykolaiv

The court arrested the fishing trawler “Bukhta Sokolovskaya” of the Russian oligarch Oleksandr Verkhovsky, which is standing on the quays of the Black Sea Shipbuilding Plant in Mykolaiv.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the vessel, worth almost a billion hryvnias, was being completed before the start of a full-scale war to replenish Verkhovsky’s fishing fleet. The board is registered to one of the companies in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation.

The trawler was handed over to the National Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained as a Result of Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

Oleksandr Verhovetskyi and his fishing companies, which are part of the Hydrostroy group, are a major investor in the Putin regime, which unleashed the war in Ukraine.

