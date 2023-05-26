With NATO equipment: Elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the border with the Russian Federation in the Sumy region

25.05.2023

On Sunday, May 21, elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the border of the Sumy region from the Russian Federation. The military is equipped with modern and powerful NATO equipment.

As it became known to OBOZREVATEL, this operation is intended to strengthen the advanced positions on the border of the Sumy region. The reason for this is the increase in the number of troops from the enemy side.

Ukrainian special forces units began to arrive in settlements in the border areas of the Shostka and Konotop regions.

These troops have advanced weapons and military equipment that meet NATO standards. The fighters themselves underwent military training abroad. They will toughen their service at the front lines of defense in the Sumy region.

Earlier, columns of Ukrainian equipment with special forces were seen in the Putivl area.

Local residents confirm the presence of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this territory.

It is known that before that, units of two special forces brigades of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU) were transferred to the border regions of the Kursk region to carry out counter-sabotage measures and provocations.

At present, activity of occupier units has been recorded on the border territory of the Russian Federation in the village of Tetkino, Kursk region.

