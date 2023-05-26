This Week in Ukraine Ep. 9 – What actually happened near Belgorod?

May 26, 2023

The ninth episode of “This Week in Ukraine” features Kyiv Independent senior editor Oleksiy Sorokin, who discusses incursion in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. “This Week in Ukraine” is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai)

Episode #9 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the incursion into Belgorod Oblast in Russia by Russian volunteer units fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Host Anastasiia Lapatine is joined by the Kyiv Independent senior editor Oleksiy Sorokin.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

“This Week in Ukraine” is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatinaand Oleksiy Sorokin

