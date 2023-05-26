Russian invaders struck a hospital in Dnipro in their latest mass missile attack on Ukrainian civilians overnight on May 26, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

A 69-year-old man was killed as he was passing by when the Russian rocket hit the hospital. 23 others were injured, including two boys, aged 3 and 6. The children were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

21 Ukrainian civilians remain in hospital under constant medical supervision, with three in series condition. the governor said, adding that information is being clarified.

Air raid sirens started to sound in the region at 10:30 a.m.

“The bastards hit the medical center with a missile. Let’s keep calm,” Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov wrote on Telegram.

Another civilian was injured in the overnight massive attack of the Russian invaders on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast of May 26. A house was set on fire, another two houses, a car and a gas station were damaged due to the attack, according to the local authorities’ reports.

Russia launched 17 missiles and 31 flying bombs on Ukraine the past night. Ukrainian air defence shot down 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles and 25 drones.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russian-missile-hits-hospital-in-dnipro-one-killed-many-others-injured-including-children-50327453.html

